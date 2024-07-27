Possible running mates for Harris and explaining the coconut memes

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Moderator Joe St. George interviews Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia about Vice President Kamala Harris's newly announced candidacy. St. George also talks about President Biden’s legacy with Jesse Lee, a former Biden administration official. Politico reporter Hailey Fuchs joins the show to discuss who Vice President Harris may select as her running mate, while Scripps News National Correspondent Kadia Tubman takes a closer look at the viral ‘Kamala Coconut tree’ meme. Florida State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders explores the RNC’s efforts to train election workers ahead of November. All this while Politico’s White House Reporter Adam Cancryn, joins Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmit, White House Correspondent Serena Marshall, and Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed for our Inside the Race Panel.