Showdown closed on Wednesday due to sub-zero temperatures

GREAT FALLS — Showdown Montana announced on Tuesday evening that it will be closed on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The ski area said in an email: "We will be closed on 2/23 (Wednesday) due to the cold temperatures. We're planning to re-open on Thursday and we will update our website and social media if anything changes."

Wind Chill Alerts are in effect for all of central Montana until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wind chill values as low as 40 to 50 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.



