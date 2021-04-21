Sheryl Crow set to return to the KettleHouse Amphitheater this summer

MISSOULA — Live concerts are coming back to the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

Logjam Presents has announced that Sheryl Crow will return to the area for a live concert on Aug. 13, 2021.

"I LOVE playing the Kettlehouse Amphitheater! We’re so excited to see you all safely, in person to play this show for you. Don’t miss it!" Sheryl Crow

Logjam Presents says on its website, "as the summer draws closer, we want you to know that we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back at full capacity by July."

Specific policies and procedures are subject to change and Logjam Presents will post updates on its website and emailed to ticket buyers.

Limited Logjam presale tickets for Sheryl Crow will be available online only between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. A password will be provided via email after completing the signup form.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at the Top Hat box office, online or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849.

General admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available.

Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase here.

A list of current events for the 2021 KettleHouse Amphitheater concert season can be found here.