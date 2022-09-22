Sheriff releases names of 4 people who died in a crash near Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the names of the four people who died in a head-on crash last week.

Missoula County Sheriff/Coroner TJ McDermott identified the four as Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 27 years old; Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 17; Larry D. Old Horn of Missoula, 40; and Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula, 58.

Three people were originally reported to have died in the two-vehicle crash that happened on September 13 on US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road.

The driver of a vehicle headed west on US Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger car.

MHP Trooper TJ Templeton tells MTN News that alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

"These crashes are so hard on everyone involved, especially and most importantly, the family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.



