Shakira’s hometown in Colombia honored her with a 21-foot-tall statue

Shakira’s hometown in Colombia recently dedicated a statue of the Grammy Award-winning singer in bronze.

The 21-foot statue was unveiled in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Dec. 26 and featured the singer in a belly-dancing pose as she was seen in for her 2005 “Hips Don’t Lie” music video.

Beneath the statue lies a plaque honoring Shakira and her cultural contributions to her fellow Colombians and the world.“

A heart that composes, hips that don’t lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves the masses and bare feet that march for the good of children and humanity,” the plaque reads in translation.

Following her special day, Shakira posted thanks on a few of her social media accounts, including Facebook, where she recognized the sculptor for his talent and effort.

“Thank you to sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the District School of the Arts for this display of tremendous artistic talent of the people of my land,” the post reads.

On Instagram, Shakira said the dedication and unveiling event was even more special because it happened on the same day as her mother’s birthday. The star’s parents attended the event, and she shared photos of them standing before the statue.

The statue sits along the banks of the Magdalena River but is not the first statue honoring Shakira. In 2006, another statue was dedicated outside of a local soccer stadium to honor the singer in the early days of her career.

Jaime Pumarejo, the mayor of Barranquilla, told Reuters he remembers seeing Shakira perform at local children’s concerts before she became famous.

“[The statue] shows millions of girls that they can pursue their dreams, and any of them can achieve what they want,” Pumarejo said.

The mayor shared a clip of the unveiling and the text (in Spanish) at the statue’s base:

Un corazón que compone, unas caderas que no mienten, un talento inigualable, una voz que mueve masas y unos pies que marchan por el bien de la niñez y la humanidad. Que sigas siendo inspiración para las mujeres y niñas del Caribe, @shakira. pic.twitter.com/rJhaCHlRhO — Jaime Pumarejo (@jaimepumarejo) December 26, 2023

Even though the 46-year-old star could not attend the ceremony, Shakira did send an official statement to be shared through the mayor’s office.

“I am honored and moved by this incredible recognition in my Barranquilla, the city where I was born,” Shakira said in the statement. “Every barranquillero and barranquillera are my brothers and sisters and the inspiration of my life since my childhood.”

This story was originally published by Marie Rossiter at Simplemost.

