Sentinel High School principal placed on leave

MISSOULA - The principal of Missoula's Sentinel High School has been placed on leave.

On Friday, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) learned of criminal charges filed against Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig.

MCPS spokesperson Tyler Christensen told MTN News that the nature of the charges relates to an alleged domestic disturbance, and Rettig has been placed on administrative leave.

Missoula County Public Schools website Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig

“As with all criminal charges, MCPS takes this seriously and will be completing an investigation,” said Christensen.

Court documents obtained from Missoula Municipal Court show the alleged incident happened on Jan. 7 just after 6 p.m. in a parking lot at Sentinel High School.

In the affidavit of probable cause, Rettig's wife Kelly reported they were arguing in their parked car.

She told police Rettig grabbed her finger causing pain and injury, later resulting in surgery to repair the injury.

Rettig was issued a citation for Partner Family Member Assault for causing pain and injury to his wife.

Rettig will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the meantime, assistant principals Brian Fortmann and Billie Jo Juneau will step in to fill Rettig’s absence.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson stated in an email sent out Friday afternoon that "I have made the decision to place Mr. Rettig on administrative leave, pending investigation."

Read the full email below: