Selena Gomez serves up culinary favorites with two new Food Network shows

Selena Gomez is going to be a busy woman in 2024.

She’s already working on season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” and making music. Now, she’s going to have two shows on the Food Network.

The first is a limited-run holiday special, “Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays,” which made its Food Network debut on Nov. 30. The series features Gomez preparing holiday meals with her favorite chefs and was inspired by her “Selena + Chef” series, which ran for three seasons on Max.

If you missed the first episode, don’t worry! You can stream all the episodes on demand on Max.

Gomez shared her excitement over the holiday series and working with world-renowned chefs, including Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda.

“The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them,” Gomez said in an statement.

Viewers can expect to learn how to prepare such holiday favorites as roast beef and chantilly mashed potatoes, a holiday surf and turf dinner featuring steaks and lobster, a Mexican feast of traditional tamales and salad and a shrimp and banana grits brunch dish with Malva pudding.

Then, in 2024, Gomez will hit the road for the Food Network for a yet-to-be-named series. In a press announcement, the network gave fans a hint of what to expect from the new show.

“Gomez will also soon begin working on a new series for 2024 that will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens,” according to the statement.

The Food Network did not share a release date, but stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

