Second Cat-Griz men's basketball match-up moved to Sunday, will air on ESPNU

BOZEMAN— The second matchup between Montana and Montana State in men's basketball during the 2021-22 season has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, inside Dahlberg Arena in Missoula and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Cat-Griz game was selected as part of ESPN and the Big Sky Conference's multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement in which ESPNU televises at least one regular season men's basketball game.

The game was originally slated to be played a day earlier as part of the traditional Cat-Griz doubleheader. The move allows the Cat-Griz women's game to be played in primetime Saturday evening on ESPN+ as that contest will now tip at 7 p.m.

The two men's programs are set to play this season for the first time since the 2019-20 schedule. The Bobcats trail the Griz in all-time meetings, 153-148, with the rivalry the fifth longest running head-to-head series in college basketball. The league office announced yesterday that Montana State and Montana were picked third and fourth, respectively, in the Big Sky Preseason Polls.

The first Cat-Griz game slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, remains scheduled as part of the annual doubleheader between MSU and Montana. The women's basketball matchup on Jan. 8 is still set to tipoff at 2 p.m. prior to the men's game as part of the Brawl of the Wild Series, presented by Town Pump.

MSU is slated to host exhibitions on Monday, Oct. 25, versus Providence and Wednesday, Nov. 3, against Yellowstone Christian in Worthington Arena. The Bobcats open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 in Boulder to take on Colorado.

