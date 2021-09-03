Search continues for woman reported missing at Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER — Search efforts are continuing in Glacier National Park for a Virginia woman who has been reported missing.

Jennifer Lee Coleman, 34, was supposed to check out of the West Glacier KOA on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and was believed to be hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. or Aug. 31.

Glacier National Park officials report additional crews will continue searching on Friday with assistance from Flathead County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, the Flathead County Sherriff’s Department, and the Flathead National Forest.

Coleman is described as 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

courtesy image

She is possibly wearing a tank top, spandex pants, sunglasses, brown slip-on two-toned boots, a turquoise and pink flower scarf, and a dark-colored day pack.

Coleman may have been hiking alone on Aug. 30, possibly to the Dragon’s Tail or Highline Trail, according to a news release. Her vehicle has been located at Logan Pass.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the Glacier National Park tip line at (406) 888-7077.

