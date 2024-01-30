Scripps Tech: Inside the tortured mind of a hero

In this episode of Scripps Tech, a Marine veteran opens up about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from combat operations overseas. Christopher Merkle suffered for over a decade before reaching out for help.

He was connected with Dr. Skip Rizzo, who created Bravemind, a virtual reality-based exposure therapy for PTSD.

"It's about getting in the trenches and confronting and reprocessing those difficult emotional memories," Rizzo said.

This episode also features Phil Torres taking a ride in a driverless vehicle in San Francisco. You'll see exactly how these vehicles account for other cars and people on the road.

