Scripps Tech: Inside the tortured mind of a hero

A virtual reality-based exposure therapy for PTSD is helping veterans returning from war.
Scripps Tech
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 30, 2024
In this episode of Scripps Tech, a Marine veteran opens up about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from combat operations overseas. Christopher Merkle suffered for over a decade before reaching out for help. 

He was connected with Dr. Skip Rizzo, who created Bravemind, a virtual reality-based exposure therapy for PTSD. 

"It's about getting in the trenches and confronting and reprocessing those difficult emotional memories," Rizzo said. 

This episode also features Phil Torres taking a ride in a driverless vehicle in San Francisco. You'll see exactly how these vehicles account for other cars and people on the road. 

Click on the video above to watch this full episode of Scripps Tech. 

