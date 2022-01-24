Watch

SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Jan. 21

MTN Sports
Wrestling
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 10:32:40-05

Below are the results of high school wrestling from Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Class A Duals

Results by team

Pool A Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Havre
  • 2nd Place - Park / Sweet Grass Co
  • 3rd Place - Billings Central
  • 4th Place - Hamilton
  • 5th Place - East Helena

Round 1

  • Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated East Helena 60-12.
  • Havre defeated Hamilton 60-16.
  • Billings Central defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

  • Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated null 0-0.
  • Billings Central defeated Hamilton 38-27.
  • Havre defeated East Helena 48-12.

Round 3

  • Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Billings Central 47-11.
  • Hamilton defeated East Helena 48-24.
  • Havre defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

  • Havre defeated Park / Sweet Grass Co 47-24.
  • Hamilton defeated null 0-0.
  • Billings Central defeated East Helena 58-3.

Round 5

  • Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Hamilton 54-15.
  • Havre defeated Billings Central 36-28.
  • East Helena defeated null 0-0.

Pool B Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Frenchtown
  • 2nd Place - Custer Co. (Miles City)
  • 3rd Place - Lockwood
  • 4th Place - Libby / Troy
  • 5th Place - Stevensville / Victor

Round 1

  • null defeated null 0-0.
  • Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Lockwood 44-18.
  • Stevensville / Victor defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

  • Frenchtown defeated null 0-0.
  • Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Stevensville / Victor 52-12.
  • Lockwood defeated Libby / Troy 38-36.

Round 3

  • Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 78-0.
  • Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Libby / Troy 42-30.
  • Lockwood defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

  • Frenchtown defeated Lockwood 48-27.
  • Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated null 0-0.
  • Libby / Troy defeated Stevensville / Victor 57-18.

Round 5

  • Frenchtown defeated Custer Co. (Miles City) 54-13.
  • Lockwood defeated Stevensville / Victor 48-24.
  • Libby / Troy defeated null 0-0.

Pool C Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Laurel
  • 2nd Place - Ronan
  • 3rd Place - Dawson County
  • 4th Place - Fergus (Lewistown)
  • 5th Place - Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

Round 1

  • Ronan defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 60-18.
  • Laurel defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 59-18.
  • Dawson County defeated null 0-0.

Round 2

  • Ronan defeated null 0-0.
  • Laurel defeated Dawson County 48-20.
  • Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.

Round 3

  • Ronan defeated Dawson County 45-19.
  • Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-27.
  • Fergus (Lewistown) defeated null 0-0.

Round 4

  • Ronan defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 45-25.
  • Laurel defeated null 0-0.
  • Dawson County defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 48-18.

Round 5

  • Laurel defeated Ronan 40-25.
  • Dawson County defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 39-26.
  • Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated null 0-0.

Pool D Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sidney / Fairview
  • 2nd Place - Columbia Falls
  • 3rd Place - Hardin
  • 4th Place - Corvallis

Round 1

  • Hardin defeated Corvallis 34-24.
  • Sidney / Fairview defeated Columbia Falls 43-23.

Round 2

  • Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 65-12.
  • Sidney / Fairview defeated Hardin 54-17.

Round 3

  • Sidney / Fairview defeated Corvallis 61-6.
  • Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 51-21.

Lewistown Girls Wrestling Invite Day 1

Fergus Invite - 98-104

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)
  • 2nd Place - Saellah Hugs of Ronan
  • 3rd Place - Jenna Watts of Custer Co. (Miles City)
  • 4th Place - Chloe Bowen of Laurel

Round 1

  • Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 3:04)
  • Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by tech fall over Saellah Hugs (Ronan) (TF 18-2)

Round 2

  • Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:12)
  • Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:37)

Round 3

  • Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:57)
  • Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:45)

Fergus Invite - 112-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Keela Kary of Sidney / Fairview
  • 2nd Place - Addie Stewart of Frenchtown
  • 3rd Place - Brooklyn Nelson of Havre
  • 4th Place - Clancy Setzer of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 5th Place - Hailey Unrein of Lockwood

Round 1

  • Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:10)
  • Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 7-3)

Round 2

  • Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 1:26)
  • Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 9-4)

Round 3

  • Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 3:02)
  • Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:28)

Round 4

  • Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by decision over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Dec 9-3)
  • Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) (Dec 9-6)

Round 5

  • Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 0:46)
  • Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:34)

Fergus Invite - 112-114

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Hannah Hurst of Hamilton
  • 2nd Place - Faye Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 3rd Place - Mayse Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City)
  • 4th Place - Liz Langwald of Sidney / Fairview
  • 5th Place - Ryley Martin of Frenchtown

Round 1

  • Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:45)
  • Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 3:41)

Round 2

  • Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 1:40)
  • Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 3:42)

Round 3

  • Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:35)
  • Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:24)

Round 4

  • Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)
  • Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 0:39)

Round 5

  • Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:49)
  • Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)

Fergus Invite - 119-124

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Karen Rosales of Sidney / Fairview
  • 2nd Place - Kaila White of Frenchtown
  • 3rd Place - Iszy McCrea of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 4th Place - Salome Legast of Fergus (Lewistown)
  • 5th Place - Emily Rau of Hamilton

Round 1

  • Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:49)
  • Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by decision over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Dec 4-1)

Round 2

  • Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Kaila White (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:20)
  • Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:48)

Round 3

  • Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:24)
  • Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 4:43)

Round 4

  • Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:16)
  • Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 2:27)

Round 5

  • Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:05)
  • Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 3:03)

Fergus Invite - 125-131

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Amiaya Kirn of Sidney / Fairview
  • 2nd Place - Ariana Ellison of Custer Co. (Miles City)
  • 3rd Place - Juliette Cheff of Ronan
  • 4th Place - Maleigha Fuzesy of Havre
  • 5th Place - Willow Stagg of Frenchtown

Round 1

  • Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by major decision over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Maj 14-4)
  • Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:36)

Round 2

  • Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 1:35)
  • Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:21)

Round 3

  • Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:55)
  • Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 5:15)

Round 4

  • Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:04)
  • Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 4:26)

Round 5

  • Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Fall 0:59)
  • Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by forfeit over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (FF)

Fergus Invite - 137-147

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank
  • 2nd Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project
  • 3rd Place - Simah Anson of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
  • 4th Place - Lidia D`Hooge of Fergus (Lewistown)
  • 5th Place - Chloe Houlihan of Frenchtown

Round 1

  • Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by decision over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Dec 5-2)
  • Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:50)

Round 2

  • Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by decision over Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) (Dec 7-2)
  • Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:45)

Round 3

  • Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 4:51)
  • Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)

Round 4

  • Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:03)
  • Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:22)

Round 5

  • Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 3:16)
  • Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:46)

Fergus Invite - 144-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kya Gilmore of Custer Co. (Miles City)
  • 2nd Place - Kate Maxwell of Fergus (Lewistown)
  • 3rd Place - Jj Carter of Cut Bank
  • 4th Place - Angelina Caplette of Havre
  • 5th Place - Madison Price of Cut Bank

Round 1

  • Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (Fall 2:25)
  • Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:17)

Round 2

  • Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:08)
  • Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 0:23)

Round 3

  • Angelina Caplette (Havre) won by decision over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Dec 9-5)
  • Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (SV-1 6-4)

Round 4

  • Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:47)
  • Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:30)

Round 5

  • Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:14)
  • Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:32)

Fergus Invite - 170-179

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Claire Laird of Havre
  • 2nd Place - Juna Ashby of Frenchtown

Round 1

  • Claire Laird (Havre) won by fall over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)

Round 2

  • Claire Laird (Havre) won by forfeit over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (FF)

Round 3

Fergus Invite - 197-229

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tirza Two-Teeth of Ronan
  • 2nd Place - Haylee Fetters of Cut Bank
  • 3rd Place - Aliyah Stiffarm of Havre

Round 1

  • Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan) won by fall over Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:27)

Round 2

  • Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre) (Fall 1:12)

Round 3

  • Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan) won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre) (Fall 3:42)
