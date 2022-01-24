SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Jan. 21

Below are the results of high school wrestling from Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Class A Duals
Pool A Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Havre
- 2nd Place - Park / Sweet Grass Co
- 3rd Place - Billings Central
- 4th Place - Hamilton
- 5th Place - East Helena
Round 1
- Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated East Helena 60-12.
- Havre defeated Hamilton 60-16.
- Billings Central defeated null 0-0.
Round 2
- Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated null 0-0.
- Billings Central defeated Hamilton 38-27.
- Havre defeated East Helena 48-12.
Round 3
- Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Billings Central 47-11.
- Hamilton defeated East Helena 48-24.
- Havre defeated null 0-0.
Round 4
- Havre defeated Park / Sweet Grass Co 47-24.
- Hamilton defeated null 0-0.
- Billings Central defeated East Helena 58-3.
Round 5
- Park / Sweet Grass Co defeated Hamilton 54-15.
- Havre defeated Billings Central 36-28.
- East Helena defeated null 0-0.
Pool B Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Frenchtown
- 2nd Place - Custer Co. (Miles City)
- 3rd Place - Lockwood
- 4th Place - Libby / Troy
- 5th Place - Stevensville / Victor
Round 1
- null defeated null 0-0.
- Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Lockwood 44-18.
- Stevensville / Victor defeated null 0-0.
Round 2
- Frenchtown defeated null 0-0.
- Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Stevensville / Victor 52-12.
- Lockwood defeated Libby / Troy 38-36.
Round 3
- Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 78-0.
- Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Libby / Troy 42-30.
- Lockwood defeated null 0-0.
Round 4
- Frenchtown defeated Lockwood 48-27.
- Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated null 0-0.
- Libby / Troy defeated Stevensville / Victor 57-18.
Round 5
- Frenchtown defeated Custer Co. (Miles City) 54-13.
- Lockwood defeated Stevensville / Victor 48-24.
- Libby / Troy defeated null 0-0.
Pool C Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Laurel
- 2nd Place - Ronan
- 3rd Place - Dawson County
- 4th Place - Fergus (Lewistown)
- 5th Place - Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
Round 1
- Ronan defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 60-18.
- Laurel defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 59-18.
- Dawson County defeated null 0-0.
Round 2
- Ronan defeated null 0-0.
- Laurel defeated Dawson County 48-20.
- Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.
Round 3
- Ronan defeated Dawson County 45-19.
- Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-27.
- Fergus (Lewistown) defeated null 0-0.
Round 4
- Ronan defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 45-25.
- Laurel defeated null 0-0.
- Dawson County defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 48-18.
Round 5
- Laurel defeated Ronan 40-25.
- Dawson County defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 39-26.
- Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated null 0-0.
Pool D Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sidney / Fairview
- 2nd Place - Columbia Falls
- 3rd Place - Hardin
- 4th Place - Corvallis
Round 1
- Hardin defeated Corvallis 34-24.
- Sidney / Fairview defeated Columbia Falls 43-23.
Round 2
- Columbia Falls defeated Corvallis 65-12.
- Sidney / Fairview defeated Hardin 54-17.
Round 3
- Sidney / Fairview defeated Corvallis 61-6.
- Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 51-21.
Lewistown Girls Wrestling Invite Day 1
Fergus Invite - 98-104
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)
- 2nd Place - Saellah Hugs of Ronan
- 3rd Place - Jenna Watts of Custer Co. (Miles City)
- 4th Place - Chloe Bowen of Laurel
Round 1
- Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 3:04)
- Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by tech fall over Saellah Hugs (Ronan) (TF 18-2)
Round 2
- Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:12)
- Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:37)
Round 3
- Saellah Hugs (Ronan) won by fall over Chloe Bowen (Laurel) (Fall 1:57)
- Rebecca Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Jenna Watts (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 0:45)
Fergus Invite - 112-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Keela Kary of Sidney / Fairview
- 2nd Place - Addie Stewart of Frenchtown
- 3rd Place - Brooklyn Nelson of Havre
- 4th Place - Clancy Setzer of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
- 5th Place - Hailey Unrein of Lockwood
Round 1
- Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:10)
- Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 7-3)
Round 2
- Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 1:26)
- Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) (Dec 9-4)
Round 3
- Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 3:02)
- Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:28)
Round 4
- Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by decision over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Dec 9-3)
- Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by decision over Addie Stewart (Frenchtown) (Dec 9-6)
Round 5
- Keela Kary (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Hailey Unrein (Lockwood) (Fall 0:46)
- Brooklyn Nelson (Havre) won by fall over Clancy Setzer (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:34)
Fergus Invite - 112-114
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hannah Hurst of Hamilton
- 2nd Place - Faye Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
- 3rd Place - Mayse Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City)
- 4th Place - Liz Langwald of Sidney / Fairview
- 5th Place - Ryley Martin of Frenchtown
Round 1
- Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:45)
- Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 3:41)
Round 2
- Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 1:40)
- Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 3:42)
Round 3
- Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:35)
- Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:24)
Round 4
- Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)
- Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Liz Langwald (Sidney / Fairview) (Fall 0:39)
Round 5
- Hannah Hurst (Hamilton ) won by fall over Mayse Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:49)
- Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by forfeit over Ryley Martin (Frenchtown) (FF)
Fergus Invite - 119-124
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Karen Rosales of Sidney / Fairview
- 2nd Place - Kaila White of Frenchtown
- 3rd Place - Iszy McCrea of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
- 4th Place - Salome Legast of Fergus (Lewistown)
- 5th Place - Emily Rau of Hamilton
Round 1
- Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:49)
- Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by decision over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Dec 4-1)
Round 2
- Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Kaila White (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:20)
- Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:48)
Round 3
- Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:24)
- Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 4:43)
Round 4
- Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 0:16)
- Kaila White (Frenchtown) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 2:27)
Round 5
- Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 1:05)
- Salome Legast (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Emily Rau (Hamilton ) (Fall 3:03)
Fergus Invite - 125-131
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Amiaya Kirn of Sidney / Fairview
- 2nd Place - Ariana Ellison of Custer Co. (Miles City)
- 3rd Place - Juliette Cheff of Ronan
- 4th Place - Maleigha Fuzesy of Havre
- 5th Place - Willow Stagg of Frenchtown
Round 1
- Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by major decision over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Maj 14-4)
- Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:36)
Round 2
- Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 1:35)
- Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:21)
Round 3
- Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:55)
- Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 5:15)
Round 4
- Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) (Fall 1:04)
- Juliette Cheff (Ronan) won by fall over Maleigha Fuzesy (Havre) (Fall 4:26)
Round 5
- Amiaya Kirn (Sidney / Fairview) won by fall over Juliette Cheff (Ronan) (Fall 0:59)
- Ariana Ellison (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by forfeit over Willow Stagg (Frenchtown) (FF)
Fergus Invite - 137-147
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank
- 2nd Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Simah Anson of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
- 4th Place - Lidia D`Hooge of Fergus (Lewistown)
- 5th Place - Chloe Houlihan of Frenchtown
Round 1
- Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by decision over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Dec 5-2)
- Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 0:50)
Round 2
- Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by decision over Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) (Dec 7-2)
- Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:45)
Round 3
- Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) (Fall 4:51)
- Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)
Round 4
- Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 1:03)
- Mariah Wahl (Cut Bank) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 1:22)
Round 5
- Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 3:16)
- Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) won by fall over Chloe Houlihan (Frenchtown) (Fall 2:46)
Fergus Invite - 144-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kya Gilmore of Custer Co. (Miles City)
- 2nd Place - Kate Maxwell of Fergus (Lewistown)
- 3rd Place - Jj Carter of Cut Bank
- 4th Place - Angelina Caplette of Havre
- 5th Place - Madison Price of Cut Bank
Round 1
- Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (Fall 2:25)
- Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:17)
Round 2
- Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:08)
- Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 0:23)
Round 3
- Angelina Caplette (Havre) won by decision over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Dec 9-5)
- Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) won in sudden victory - 1 over Jj Carter (Cut Bank) (SV-1 6-4)
Round 4
- Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 1:47)
- Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Kate Maxwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) (Fall 0:30)
Round 5
- Kya Gilmore (Custer Co. (Miles City)) won by fall over Madison Price (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:14)
- Jj Carter (Cut Bank) won by fall over Angelina Caplette (Havre) (Fall 1:32)
Fergus Invite - 170-179
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Claire Laird of Havre
- 2nd Place - Juna Ashby of Frenchtown
Round 1
- Claire Laird (Havre) won by fall over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (Fall 0:57)
Round 2
- Claire Laird (Havre) won by forfeit over Juna Ashby (Frenchtown) (FF)
Round 3
Fergus Invite - 197-229
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tirza Two-Teeth of Ronan
- 2nd Place - Haylee Fetters of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Aliyah Stiffarm of Havre
Round 1
- Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan) won by fall over Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) (Fall 0:27)
Round 2
- Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre) (Fall 1:12)
Round 3
- Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan) won by fall over Aliyah Stiffarm (Havre) (Fall 3:42)