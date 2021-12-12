SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Dec. 10

Below are the results of high school wrestling matches from Friday, Dec. 10. Results can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school wrestling
Scottie Invitational (Glasgow)
Boys team scores
|Sidney
|48.0
|2
|Huntley Project
|44.0
|3
|Glasgow
|42.0
|4
|Custer Co. (Miles City)
|30.0
|5
|Circle
|29.5
|6
|Colstrip
|27.0
|7
|Billings Central
|25.5
|8
|Fairfield
|22.5
|9
|Choteau
|22.0
|9
|Poplar
|22.0
|11
|Simms
|21.0
|12
|Chinook
|20.0
|12
|Dawson County
|20.0
|12
|Malta
|20.0
|15
|Hardin
|18.0
|16
|Shepherd
|16.0
|17
|Fort Benton
|13.0
|18
|Broadus
|10.5
|19
|Baker
|10.0
|20
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|8.0
|21
|Wolf Point
|7.0
|22
|Forsyth
|4.0
|22
|Harlem
|4.0
|22
|Roundup
|4.0
|25
|Manhattan
|2.0
|26
|Big Sandy
|0.0
|26
|Custer-Hysham
|0.0