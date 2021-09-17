SCOREBOARD: High school soccer and volleyball - Sept. 16

Below are the results of high school soccer and volleyball matches played on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys soccer

Billings Senior 2, Billings West 0

Boezman 4, Bozeman Gallatin 0

Corvallis 6, Hamilton 2

Great Falls High 2, Great Falls CMR 1

Missoula Hellgate 10, Missoula Big Sky 0

High school girls soccer

Billings West 1, Billings Senior 0

Bozeman 1, Bozeman Gallatin 1

Great Falls CMR 1, Great Falls High 0

Hamilton 4, Corvallis 1

High school volleyball

Billings West def. Billings Skyview 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High 3-0

Butte Central def. East Helena 25-17, 25-6, 25-16

Chinook def. Box Elder 3-0

Conrad def. Fairfield 25-15, 25-27, 25-20, 25-23

Florence def. Missoula Loyola 3-1

Fort Benton def. Centerville 25-22, 25-12, 30-28

Frenchtown def. Hamilton 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-12

Gardiner def. West Yellowstone 25-23, 25-9, 25-12

Glendive def. Miles City 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

Joliet def. Roundup 3-0

Laurel def. Lockwood 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Manhattan def. Manhattan Christian 25-19, 28-26, 9-25, 25-22

Polson def. Ronan 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11

Roy-Winifred def. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 26-24, 25-21, 25-17

Shelby def. Rocky Boy 25-10, 25-8, 25-12

Shepherd def. Red Lodge 25-15, 26-24, 25-17

Wolf Point def. Poplar 25-8, 25-23, 25-18