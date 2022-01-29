SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 28

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 28. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Arlee 54, Charlo 50

Baker 68, St. Labre 30

Belgrade 51, Bozeman Gallatin 42

Belt 40, Great Falls Central 36

Billings Central 77, Hardin 56

Box Elder 80, North Star 68

Bozeman High 65, Billings Skyview 38

Bridger 56, Park City 32

Broadview-Lavina 78, Absarokee 24

Browning 60, Whitefish 45

Cascade 84, Power 50

Centerville 81, Geraldine-Highwood 45

Columbus 41, Big Timber 35

Choteau 53, Conrad 40

Cut Bank 90, Rocky Boy 88 (2OT)

Dillon 57, Stevensville 15

Frenchtown 64, Hamilton 41

Fort Benton 57, Hays-Lodgepole 47

Gardiner 54, Lone Peak 49 (OT)

Great Falls High 59, Billings Senior 50

Glasgow 66, Wolf Point 51

Havre 68, Malta 51

Heart Butte 65, Dutton-Brady 41

Hot Springs 67, Albertson-Superior 46

Huntley Project 53, Roundup 52

Lewistown 75, Laurel 32

Lustre 57, Bainville 47

Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35

Melstone 74, Wibaux 35

Plentywood 64, Culbertson 42

Scobey 43, Westby-Grenora 26

Seeley-Swan 48, Drummond 40

Sunburst 67, Valier 24

Three Forks 96, Jefferson 54

Townsend 76, Livingston 55

High school girls basketball

Bainville 60, Lustre 24

Baker 61, St. Labre 10

Belt 68, Great Falls Central 29

Billings Central 62, Hardin 46

Billings Senior 38, Great Falls High 26

Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman High 43

Billings West 48, Great Falls CMR 29

Big Timber 55, Columbus 26

Box Elder 72, North Star 25

Bozeman Gallatin 50, Belgrade 49

Broadview 32, Absarokee 28

Browning 71, Whitefish 41

Colstrip 72, Lame Deer 48

Conrad 61, Choteau 54

Cut Bank 48, Rocky Boy 43

Dillon 58, Stevensville 8

Ennis 39, White Sulphur Springs 35

Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Savage 31

Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50

Glasgow 46, Wolf Point 39

Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29

Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Hays-Lodgepole 52, Fort Benton 32

Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28

Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33

Lewistown 54, Laurel 49

Melstone 49, Wibaux 26

Missoula Loyola 64, Florence 41

Park City 56, Bridger 21

Philipsburg 65, Darby 26

Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44

Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31

Power 32, Cascade 28

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 50, Nashua 8

Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50

St. Ignatius 38, Deer Lodge 24

Sunburst 57, Valier 33

Thompson Falls 69, Troy 19

Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 34

Westby-Grenora 35, Scobey 26