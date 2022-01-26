SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 25

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Broadus 60, Ekalaka 33

Charlo 73, Superior 29

Columbia Falls 49, Bigfork 28

Drummond 64, Valley Christian 48

Hamilton 60, Stevensville 31

Havre 68, Malta 51

Heart Butte 73, Sunburst 44

Helena Capital 80, Butte 60

Hot Springs 76, Plains 36

Lame Deer 97, St. Labre 34

Lustre 54, Scobey 45

Manhattan Christian 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 40

Missoula Big Sky 72, Kalispell Glacier 56

Missoula Loyola 53, Deer Lodge 29

Missoula Sentinel 63, Helena High 43

Polson 69, Whitefish 52

St. Ignatius 63, Eureka 54

Beach (N.D.) 59, Wibaux 34 (Monday)

Corvallis 60, East Helena 59 (Monday)

Great Falls CMR 64, Billings Skyview 52 (Monday)

High school girls basketball

Bigfork 38, Columbia Falls 30

Butte Central 47, Livingston 28

Charlo 47, Superior 42

Choteau 52, Townsend 51 (OT)

Dillon 69, Corvallis 33

Drummond 51, Valley Christian 27

Great Falls CMR 44, Great Falls High 41

Havre 55, Malta 26

Hamilton 52, Stevensville 40

Heart Butte 41, Sunburst 40

Helena Capital 48, Butte 41

Helena High 55, Missoula Sentinel 50

Missoula Loyola 74, Deer Lodge 28

Ronan 41, Anaconda 37

Scobey 56, Lustre 16

St. Ignatius 53, Eureka 52

Twin Bridges 63, Sheridan 29

East Helena 49, Corvallis 42 (Monday)

Laurel 38, Columbus 37 (Monday)