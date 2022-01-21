SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 20

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 20. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Bigfork 55, Eureka 54

Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 57 (OT)

Bozeman 66, Great Falls CMR 51

Bridger 65, Roberts 20

Chinook 59, Big Sandy 38

Dillon 74, Butte Central 57

Ennis 56, Twin Bridges 49

Fairfield 68, East Helena 55

Glasgow 60, Scobey 26

Great Falls Central 44, Geraldine-Highwood 36

Great Falls High 48, Bozeman Gallatin 46

Jefferson 77, Manhattan 54

Laurel 47, Columbus 39

Miles City 73, Hardin 60

Polson 79, Corvallis 43

Red Lodge 73, Forsyth 30

Shepherd 64, Roundup 35

Thompson Falls 72, Plains 24

High school girls basketball

Bigfork 63, Eureka 36

Big Timber 49, Townsend 22

Chinook 74, Big Sandy 42

Dillon 45, Butte Central 25

Hardin 64, Miles City 33

Helena 48, Helena Capital 39

Fairfield 80, East Helena 42

Frenchtown 50, Stevensville 43

Forsyth 52, Red Lodge 51

Glasgow 34, Scobey 32

Great Falls Central 37, Geraldine-Highwood 25

Great Falls CMR 38, Bozeman 33

Great Falls High 53, Bozeman Gallatin 49

Roberts 40, Bridger 30

Savage 35, Fairview 24

Shepherd 65, Roundup 15

Thompson Falls 60, Libby 19

Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 25

