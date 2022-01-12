SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 11

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Billings Senior 66, Billings West 62
Dillon 66, Butte 48
Florence 71, Anaconda 25
Hamilton 63, East Helena 50
Hays-Lodgepole 67, Dodson 55
Libby 56, Eureka 43
Lodge Grass 92, Huntley Project 40
Miles City 78, Sidney 36
Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 54
Polson 55, Frenchtown 53 (OT)
Ronan 57, Arlee 49
Wibaux 59, Plevna 28
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 72, Florence 53
Butte 57, Dillon 43
Eureka 51, Libby 14
Frenchtown 60, Polson 30
Hamilton 54, East Helena 33
Miles City 50, Sidney 33
Missoula Sentinel 46, Missoula Big Sky 36
Ronan 53, Arlee 21