SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 11

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Billings Senior 66, Billings West 62

Dillon 66, Butte 48

Florence 71, Anaconda 25

Hamilton 63, East Helena 50

Hays-Lodgepole 67, Dodson 55

Libby 56, Eureka 43

Lodge Grass 92, Huntley Project 40

Miles City 78, Sidney 36

Missoula Sentinel 60, Missoula Big Sky 54

Polson 55, Frenchtown 53 (OT)

Ronan 57, Arlee 49

Wibaux 59, Plevna 28

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 72, Florence 53

Butte 57, Dillon 43

Eureka 51, Libby 14

Frenchtown 60, Polson 30

Hamilton 54, East Helena 33

Miles City 50, Sidney 33

Missoula Sentinel 46, Missoula Big Sky 36

Ronan 53, Arlee 21

