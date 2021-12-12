SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 10

(Editor's note: this will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Dec. 10.

Score missing? Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Belt 54, Florence 46

Big Sandy 52, Sunburst 51 (OT)

Bozeman High 62, Helena High 42

Bridger 84, Ekalaka 45

Broadus 61, Jordan 45

Butte Central 66, Polson 45

Circle 30, Savage 15

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Helena Christian 42

Colstrip 66, Big Timber 40

Dutton-Brady 54, Centerville 49

Ennis 48, Geraldine-Highwood 39

Frenchtown 49, Livingston 42

Froid-Medicine Lake 63, Shelby 57

Fort Benton 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 22

Great Falls Central 64, Fromberg 19

Great Falls CMR 41, Kalispell Glacier 38

Great Falls High 57, Kalispell Flathead 47

Glendive 64, Sidney 47

Hamilton 72, Columbia Falls 67 (OT)

Helena Capital 59, Bozeman Gallatin 50

Joliet 57, Forsyth 21

Kellogg (ID) 51, Bigfork 42

Lame Deer 65, Huntley Project 43

Laurel 53, Miles City 49

Lewistown 70, Dillon 65

Libby 52, Stevensville 19

Lodge Grass 77, Harlem 74

Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36

Malta 54, Missoula Loyola 48

Manhattan 58, Shields Valley 53

Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 18

Poplar 73, St. Labre 46

Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 52

Ronan 59, Corvallis 49

Seeley-Swan 64, Alberton-Superior 33

Stillwater Christian 50, Thompson Falls 46

St. Ignatius 78, Charlo 42

Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69

Townsend 62, West Yellowstone 49

Twin Bridges 51, Deer Lodge 44

Winnett-Grass Range 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 12

Whitefish 70, East Helena 46

White Sulphur Springs 54, North Star 48

Wolf Point 57, Shepherd 45

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 72, Choteau 40

Belt 45, Florence 36

Bigfork 61, Kellogg (ID) 41

Big Sandy 47, Sunburst 40

Billings Skyview 63, Missoula Big Sky 18

Billings West 70, Missoula Sentinel 60

Broadview-Lavina 54, Custer-Hysham 42

Butte Central 47, Polson 29

Centerville 48, Dutton-Brady 30

Circle 54, Savage 32

Colstrip 74, Big Timber 68

Columbia Falls 40, Hamilton 36

Dillon 39, Gardiner 37

Ekalaka 50, Bridger 38

Ennis 41, Geraldine-Highwood 28

Frenchtown 58, Livingston 29

Froid-Medicine Lake 50, Shelby 29

Forsyth 49, Joliet 39

Great Falls Central 32, Fromberg 11

Hardin 59, Box Elder 54

Helena Capital 68, Bozeman Gallatin 29

Helena High 33, Bozeman 25

Huntley Project 64, Lame Deer 61

Jefferson 48, Columbus 37

Kalispell Flathead 39, Great Falls High 32

Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35

Malta 76, Missoula Loyola 63

Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41

Missoula Big Sky 52, Billings Skyview 44

Missoula Hellgate 63, Billings Senior 24

North Star 56, White Sulphur Springs 27

Poplar 81, St. Labre 17

Red Lodge 42, Glasgow 41

Reed Point-Rapelje 34, Winnett-Grass Range 25

Richey-Lambert 54, Wibaux 35

Roy-Winifred 49, Melstone 33

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49, Fort Benton 23

Salmon (ID) 51, Darby 34

Seeley-Swan 66, Alberton-Superior 33

Sidney 57, Glendive 46

Sheridan 30, Harlowton-Ryegate 29 (OT)

Shields Valley 36, Manhattan 34 (OT)

Stevensville 51, Libby 29

St. Ignatius 55, Charlo 40

Thompson Falls 77, Stillwater Christian 34

Three Forks 35 Fairfield 26

Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29

West Yellowstone 40, Townsend 28

Westby-Grenora 36, Fairview 31

Whitefish 40, East Helena 29

Wolf Point 52, Shepherd 45