First medical evacuation from International Space Station brings crew safely home

NASA successfully conducted the first medical evacuation from the International Space Station early Thursday, as the SpaceX Crew-11 splashed down off the coast of San Diego.

Four crew members returned to Earth after their five-month mission was abruptly cut short. NASA did not comment on the severity of the medical issue, citing privacy concerns. All four were taken to a local hospital “for additional evaluation.”

The agency said that after an overnight hospital stay, the crew members will travel to Houston for standard postflight evaluations.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our astronauts and the teams on the ground at NASA, SpaceX and across our international partnerships,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement. “Their professionalism and focus kept the mission on track, even with an adjusted timeline.”

The Crew-11 team included NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

During their more than five months aboard the station, the crew marked the 25th anniversary of continuous operations on the International Space Station and completed more than 140 experiments.

According to NASA, the International Space Station “maintains a robust pharmacy and a suite of medical equipment onboard the space station to treat various conditions and injuries.”

“If a medical emergency requires a return to Earth, the crew will return in the spacecraft they launched aboard to receive urgent medical care on the ground,” NASA added.

Their return comes as NASA prepares for its first crewed lunar mission in 54 years. A four-person crew is scheduled to conduct a flyby of the moon in February 2026.