Salute to Service: Flathead Valley Out of the Darkness Walk sees record turnout

KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley Out of the Darkness Walk – part of a national event aimed at preventing suicide -- garnered a record-breaking turnout last weekend in Kalispell.

Out of the Darkness Walk chairperson Alison Schmaltz tells MTN News more than 500 Flathead Valley residents participated in the event.

Schmaltz says the event raised more than $43,000 for suicide prevention and awareness, smashing their original goal of $17,000.

The fifth annual event was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Schmaltz noted a large number of Flathead valley teenagers participated in the event.

