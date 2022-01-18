Rosters announced for 2022 6-Man All-Star Game

The rosters for the 26th annual Montana 6-Man All-Star Game have been announced. The game will be played in Custer on Friday, June 3.
RED TEAM
Braedan Romo, Bainville
Ian Moline, Geraldine-Highwood
Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs
Jack McAllister, Hot Springs
Cade Hanson, Sunburst
Spencer Lehnerz, Power-Dutton-Brady
Kellan Doheny, Power-Dutton-Brady
John Baringer, Power-Dutton-Brady
Tyler Ellsworth, Power-Dutton-Brady
Jacob Feldmann, Power-Dutton-Brady
Gavin Sealey, Power-Dutton-Brady
Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
Brett Mullin, Richey-Lambert
Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
Carter Derks, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
Alex Novark, White Sulphur Springs
Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs
Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs
Head coach: Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady
Assistant coaches: Travis Novark, White Sulphur Springs; Brock Miller, Richey-Lambert; Jim Lawson, Hot Springs
BLUE TEAM
Chance Goltz, Bridger
Baylor Pospisil, Bridger
Rod Zentner, Bridger
Jacob Pollari, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett
Brent Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake
Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake
Connor Huft, Froid-Medicine Lake
Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Medicine Lake
Walker Colvin, Jordan
Rhett Wolery, North Star
Cade VanVleet, Noxon
Anthony DeMars, Roy-Winifred
Cooper Hofer, Savage
Caesn Erickson, Savage
Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian
Head coach: Michael Reiter, Froid-Medicine Lake
Assistant coaches: Mitch Ward, Shields Valley; Jim Goltz, Bridger; Matt Neumann, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett