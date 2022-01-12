Rocky Mountain, Providence women rise in latest NAIA basketball rankings; Carroll drops

After 13 straight wins, including one over a Top 5 Carroll College squad, the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team has climbed into the fourth edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

Carroll stayed in the Top 10 at No. 6, while the Battlin' Bear women sit at No. 15 in the poll. The University of Providence women, who were also previously unranked, rose to No. 23 after a victory over Montana Western to start the new year. The Western women dropped from No. 21 to No. 25.

Carroll's men remain the only Frontier Conference team to be in the 2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, although they too dropped in the latest poll to No. 6. Meanwhile, Montana Tech is receiving votes.

The full rankings can be found below.

WOMEN'S POLL



RANKING PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 3 Thomas More (Ky.) [20] 15-1 591 2 4 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 16-1 562 3 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) 15-1 554 4 8 The Master's (Calif.) 18-0 528 5 2 Westmont (Calif.) 13-2 503 6 5 Carroll (Mont.) 15-3 498 7 7 Marian (Ind.) 14-2 487 8 10 Morningside (Iowa) 13-3 432 9 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16-2 431 10 9 Sterling (Kan.) 16-1 427 11 11 Indiana Wesleyan 16-2 410 12 15 Clarke (Iowa) 16-2 357 13 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-3 348 14 13 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-3 337 15 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-1 333 15 20 Bryan (Tenn.) 15-0 333 17 12 Indiana Tech 16-2 296 18 18 Rio Grande (Ohio) 17-1 244 19 22 Concordia (Neb.) 11-6 237 20 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-5 202 21 17 Dakota State (S.D.) 13-6 179 22 NR Providence (Mont.) 16-3 160 23 19 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11-5 154 24 NR Loyola (La.) 8-3 128 25 21 Montana Western 12-4 114

Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3

MEN'S POLL



RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 1 Loyola (La.) [21] 16-0 591 2 5 William Penn (Iowa) 14-1 553 3 3 Talladega (Ala.) 13-1 542 4 8 William Jessup (Calif.) 18-1 537 5 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 16-1 518 6 2 Carroll (Mont.) 16-2 499 7 9 Indiana Wesleyan 15-3 477 8 10 Arizona Christian 17-2 464 9 7 Grace (Ind.) 16-2 425 10 13 Thomas More (Ky.) 13-2 406 11 12 Jamestown (N.D.) 16-3 392 12 6 SAGU (Texas) 11-3 387 13 18 College of Idaho 14-3 340 14 14 LSU Alexandria (La.) 9-1 333 15 16 Science & Arts (Okla.) 12-3 301 16 22 Marian (Ind.) 12-2 277 17 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 12-2 247 18 25 Hope International (Calif.) 13-3 227 19 15 Xavier (La.) 10-2 211 20 17 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13-4 173 21 25 Saint Francis (Ind.) 14-4 168 22 24 Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 12-3 167 23 RV WVU Tech (W.Va.) 15-2 156 24 RV Southeastern (Fla.) 15-3 130 25 23 Concordia (Neb.) 15-4 113

Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.