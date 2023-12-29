Ring in 2024 with the Frenchie mocktail

If you're looking for a refreshing non-alcoholic drink to sip on at a New Year's Eve celebration, the Frenchie might be for you.

The James Room in Atlanta has a mocktail has perfected the drink.

Here's what you will need to make the Frenchie:

-1 oz Seedlip London Dry non-alcoholic spirit

-.5 oz fresh lemon juice

-.5 oz Monin Peach puree

-1 oz non-alcoholic sparkling wine

To make the Frenchie, combine the Seedlip London Dry non-alcoholic spirit with the lemon juice and peach puree in a shaker with ice. You will then pour the drink into a glass and top off with non-alcoholic sparkling wine. You can garnish the drink with a lemon twist for added flair.

