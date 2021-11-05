Results: Day 1 of the Montana Tech Tip Off Classic

BUTTE — The HPER Complex saw a trio of games played on its court Thursday as the first day of the Montana Tech Tip Off Classic began.

The day began with the Montana Western men routing Walla Walla University 86-37 to give the Bulldogs two wins over the Wolves in the past week.

Here's a recap of the day's two other games.

Montana Tech men 63, Dickinson State 51

Sindou Diallo poured in a game-high 17 points and Montana State transfer Caleb Bellach scored 13 as the Oredigger men held off the Blue Hawks as DSU head coach Derek Selvig returned to Butte, where he was an assistant under Tech head coach Adam Hiatt for five seasons.

Tech (2-1 overall) grabbed a 39-32 halftime lead and led by as much as 15 after the break. Bellach, making his home debut with the Orediggers after transferring from the Bobcats to play for his father's alma mater, scored three 3-pointers, all in the first half. Taylor England added 7 points and 8 rebounds for Tech.

DSU was led by 11 points from Aushanti Potts-Woods and 8 from Jalon Tinnin. Josiah Haaland had a game-high 9 rebounds.

The Orediggers close out the tournament on Friday against Walla Walla University at noon. 24 hours after that game concludes, Tech will be at the Fertitta Center to take on the University of Houston and former Tech coach Kelvin Samson.

Montana Tech women 69, Walla Walla 50

Madison Allen, McKayla Kloker and Tavia Rooney each scored 8 points as the Orediggers women collected their first win of the season.

Tech (1-3) led just 14-13 after the first quarter but pulled away in the second to take a 35-23 lead into the break. The Oredigers also got 7 points from Allie Cleverly. Celestina Faletoi grabbed a game-high 7 rebounds to along with 6 points.

The Wolves were led by 12 points apiece from Isabella Robles and Carolina Montes.

Tech will host William Jessup University on Friday. Walla Walla will play Montana Western.

