Splash Montana preparing to open for the season

MISSOULA — Missoula's waterpark with its three water slides and lazy river will open to the public in less than two weeks.

While Splash Montana saw COVID-19 protocols last year that impacted capacity, this summer will look a lot different.

A total of 800 people will now be allowed in the water park area with an additional 800 in the lap pool area. There will also be two four-hour sessions a day.

Park managers say this will allow the park to host a larger number of people, while also allowing for more space to spread out.

"I think with 800 we’ll remove the stress of fighting for a space, but you’ll still have that overall environment of feeling like you’re not all on top of each other, so it’s probably going to work out to be perfect,” Missoula Parks and Recreation Aquatic manager Eric Seagrave explained.

The lap pool opens first on Memorial Day weekend with the entire park opening the first weekend that county school students are out for the summer.

Additional information about Splash Montana can be found here.