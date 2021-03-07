Helena area sober living home helps create path to recovery

HELENA — There is an opportunity for Montana men battling an addiction to restart at a Helena sober living facility following the Ground Zero model.

Lance Greenhalgh is the first to enroll in the new program. The house will eventually support as many as 12 men.

The home provides a safe environment, access to counseling, treatment, and other resources from the Salvation Army.

Greenhalgh says as he started his recovery from drugs, he also learned the importance of mental health.

“You know, I have mental health issues that go right along with substance abuse, and those two are so linked together and I never knew that,” says Greenhalgh.

It was Ground Zero that helped him connect the dots.

“I denied the existence or the severity of my mental illness, for quite a while and I downplayed it because what does that mean that scared me and everything else, and it put me in a situation where I could have harmed people, it turned out good,” he says.

Greenhalgh says the home has been big help connecting his care across multiple providers...

He added, “Now, my doctor, my mental health provider, and everybody else is all on the same plan, and they get to help me.”