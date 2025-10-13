'The war in Gaza is over': Trump hails deal to end Israel-Hamas conflict

President Donald Trump declared, “At long last, we have peace in the Middle East,” during a gathering of world leaders in Egypt. The president traveled there after a stop in Israel, where the nation welcomed 20 living hostages released by Hamas just hours earlier.

The release of hostages is part of a larger 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza — a deal that U.S. and regional officials had been shaping for weeks.

On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. officials met with Arab governments as President Donald Trump presented the plan during a meeting in New York with Arab and Muslim leaders. He also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House before advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined negotiations last week.

It all came together on Oct. 8 with the announcement of a deal, which was signed on Monday.

"After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over," President Trump said. "Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment and other supplies."

President Trump’s remarks in Egypt echoed those he delivered earlier in the day before the Israeli Knesset. He thanked those involved in the negotiations — particularly Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom he said would go down as “the greatest secretary of state in history.”

In the middle of President Trump's speech, he called up the prime minister of Pakistan to say a few words. He praised Trump for helping bring the peace deal to fruition, saying he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize, noting that he's prioritized stopping conflicts around the world.

