'I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace:' Read Trump's text to other leaders about Greenland

President Donald Trump sent a message to Norway's Prime Minster Sunday warning that world security depended on U.S. control of Greenland.

Because he was passed over for a Nobel Prize, President Trump wrote, "I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace."

He warned that Denmark could not adequately protect its autonomous territory of Greenland from adversaries.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," the president's message reads.

The text messages were released to news outlets by the Norwegian Prime Minister's office. President Trump's message came in response to overtures by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norway's Prime Minster Jonas Gahr Støre, who want to "de-escalate" ongoing discussions about Greenland and U.S. tariffs on EU countries.

"Dear Mr President, dear Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday. You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today - with both of us or separately - give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas."

President Trump sent the following in reply:

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT"

President Trump announced tariffs against eight European countries starting Feb. 1.

He said that starting Feb. 1, imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland will be levied a 10% tariff. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1.

Meanwhile, troops from France, Germany, the UK, Norway and Sweden have arrived in Greenland as EU countries signal support for Denmark.

Denmark last week announced it would increase its armed forces deployed to Greenland.