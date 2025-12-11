Indiana Republicans block Trump’s redistricting push in a rare break with the president

Indiana Republican state senators voted against a redrawn congressional map Friday that would have favored their party in the 2026 elections, a resounding rejection of a plan pushed by President Donald Trump to help his party win all nine of the state’s congressional districts.

Twenty-one senators from the Republican supermajority and all 10 of the chamber’s Democrats voted down the redistricting proposal, which would have split the city of Indianapolis into four districts and potentially eliminated the districts of the state’s two Democratic congressional representatives.

While Republican-led states like Texas, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina have answered the redistricting call, many Indiana Republicans have hesitated over the idea of partisan gerrymandering.

The state Senators faced months of pressure from the White House, and the redistricting defeat marks a distinct break from the president by members of a party that has largely bowed to his wishes in his second term.

Indiana’s House, which also has a Republican supermajority, passed the map last week. Many Republicans are already committing to support primary opponents of the defecting senators in order to force them out of office.