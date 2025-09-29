Kilmar Abrego Garcia moved to a Pennsylvania detention facility

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who was wrongfully deported to his native El Salvador from Maryland, has been transferred to Pennsylvania from a Virginia detention center, where he had been held facing new deportation efforts.

His attorneys filed a status report earlier this month, saying that his detention by immigration officials in Virginia posed "substantial burdens" on the defense as they prepare for trial.

Court documents state that Abrego Garcia was told his attorneys would have "greater access to him" in the Pennsylvania facility.

RELATED STORY | Abrego Garcia granted temporary reprieve as judge halts deportation

However, his attorneys raised concerns about conditions at Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Phillipsburg, saying there have been recent reports of “assaults, inadequate medical care, and insufficient food,” according to a federal court filing.

The Trump administration has claimed that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang, an allegation that he denies and for which he was not charged.

The administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. in June, but only to face human smuggling charges. His lawyers have called the case preposterous and vindictive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.