Illinois and Chicago sue to stop ICE and CBP immigration surge

Illinois and the City of Chicago filed a new lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, alleging unlawful activity and rights violations by agencies pursuing an immigration campaign in the city.

The lawsuit challenges ICE and CBP practices of making warrantless arrests and trespassing on private and government property. It alleges the use of tear gas and other less-lethal methods "without warning against persons who are not resisting."

“The Trump administration has repeatedly violated the law and undermined public trust,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “These actions weren’t just unlawful; they were cruel, needlessly inflicting fear and harm on our communities. My administration will forcefully protect our residents’ rights and hold anyone accountable who abuses their power. Nobody is above the law.

"Today, we are once again taking Trump to court to hold his administration accountable for its unlawful tactics, unnecessary escalations, and flagrant abuses of power," wrote Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

We've watched in horror as unchecked federal agents assaulted and terrorized our communities and neighborhoods, undermining Constitutional rights and threatening safety.@ILAttyGeneral has filed a lawsuit against DHS over the dangerous use of force used by CPB and ICE agents. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 12, 2026

The plaintiffs want the judge to stop DHS and its agencies from operating in Illinois. They want DHS' surge declared unconstitutional and want the judge to prohibit agents from using excessive force. The lawsuit also calls for agents to stop wearing masks in public, and start wearing identification and body cameras.

Minnesota filed a similar suit against the Trump administration on the same day, asking a court to halt a massive federal immigration operation they claim is unconstitutional, politically motivated and endangering public safety.

The lawsuit takes aim at “Operation Metro Surge,” an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that officials say has sparked racial profiling, arrests and disruptions to public life.