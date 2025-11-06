Trump announces effort to lower cost and expand coverage for weight-loss drugs

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a White House deal with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower prices and expand coverage for their GLP-1 medications Zepbound and Wegovy, widely used for weight loss.

"The agreement represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on the two drugs with the highest annual expenditures in the United States, both of which help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions," the White House said in a statement.

The agreement — part of Trump's Make America Healthy Again initiative — is aimed at reducing drug prices for millions of Americans. The medications, which also help manage diabetes and lower the risk of things like stroke, heart attack and kidney disease, will now cost between $149 and $350 a month under the deal, depending on insurance coverage or whether patients pay out of pocket.

Currently, some patients pay more than $1,000 monthly for the drugs. The price drop will apply to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, affecting roughly 145 million Americans.

"The prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx," the White House said. "The price of Zepbound and Orforglipron, if approved, will fall from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 when purchased through TrumpRX. In the even that the FDA later approves the Wegovy pill, or certain similar 'GLP-1' drugs in each company's pipeline intended to be taken orally rather than as a shot, the initial dose of those drugs will be priced at $150 per month through TrumpRX."

The deal does not directly include private insurers, but administration officials told Scripps News they expect those companies to voluntarily reduce GLP-1 prices by up to 25%. Zepbound and Wegovy have surged in popularity in recent years as demand for effective weight-loss treatments grows nationwide.