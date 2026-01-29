Man charged after spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with water and vinegar

The man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar in the face during a Tuesday town hall in Minnesota has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege Anthony James Kazmierczak “forcibly assaulted, opposed, intimidated and interfered” with Omar.

According to federal prosecutors, a Minneapolis police officer tested the liquid used on Omar and determined it was a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar.

In an affidavit, prosecutors said Kazmierczak became upset after Omar called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

RELATED STORY | Man tackled to ground after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis town hall

“She’s not resigning; you’re splitting Minnesotans apart,” Kazmierczak allegedly told her.

An associate of Kazmierczak told prosecutors that he had previously said “somebody should kill that b----,” referring to Omar.

Omar, a frequent target of Republicans, including President Donald Trump, faced renewed criticism earlier this week when Trump suggested the Justice Department investigate her.

The town hall took place amid heightened tensions in the Twin Cities over stepped-up immigration enforcement operations. Days earlier, a Customs and Border Protection officer fatally shot Alex Pretti.