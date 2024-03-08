Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt's Plays of the Week

A lot of big news came out of Washington this week, including from President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt's Plays of the Week
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 17:56:19-05

From Super Tuesday, to avoiding a government shutdown and even Cookie Monster complaining about ‘shrinkflation," there were a lot of great moments this week in the world of politics. But, the biggest moment was perhaps President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, the third of his presidency. 

The president is looking to shore up support as his rematch against former President Donald Trump appears more likely. 

The 81 year-old incumbent's new stance can best be encapsulated by the phrase, “Old lions can roar.” 

Scripps News political analyst Steve Schmidt expands on the president’s speech in his Political Plays of the Week.

Read more about Steve Schmidt here, and be sure to stay up to date on all the political news by watching "The Race — Weekend" on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here