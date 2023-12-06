Police respond to active shooter reported at UNLV in Las Vegas

Police in Las Vegas reported Wednesday they were responding to an active shooter situation on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas near BEAM Hall. Police said there appeared to be multiple victims. Police said additional shots were fired at the campus Student Union, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

Police were advising people in the area to shelter in place, and authorities told the public to avoid the area.

The White House said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus issued a statement sayingher office was closely monitoring reports at UNLV and were in constant communication with law enforcement to find ways to assist.





This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

