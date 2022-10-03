Watch Now
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown

MTN News
Posted at 8:37 AM, Oct 03, 2022
FRENCHTOWN - A Plains man died in a one-vehicle crash west of Missoula early Monday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash happened on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown shortly before 2 a.m.

The 27-year-old victim's vehicle initially went off the road, came back onto Beckwith Street, and then slid off the road again and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver — who MHP says was not wearing a seatbelt — was ejected from the Oldsmobile Bravada and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

