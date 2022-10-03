Pilot dies after plane crashes in Flathead River

FLATHEAD RIVER — According to a facebook post by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office a plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma bridge around 8:45 this morning (10/02/22).

The sheriff's office determined the cause of the crash to be the plane striking power lines.

The Plains - Paradise rural fire district deployed their water rescue team and were able to get the pilot out of the plane. Where the pilot was then turned over to EMS and flown to Kalispell. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to MTN that the pilot succumbed to their injuries once flown to Kalispell.

Personnel from Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Tribal Law Enforcement, Tribal Fish Wildlife and Game, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, Plains Community Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire and EMS, Dixon QRU, Mission Valley Power, Montana State Fish Wildlife and Parks responded.

This crash is under investigation by the NTSB.

