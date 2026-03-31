Permanent Traffic Signals Coming to N. 7th Avenue

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Knife River will install permanent traffic signals on N. 7th Avenue the week of March 30 at Peach Street/Durston Road and Oak Street. The project was delayed last year due to supply chain shortages and is expected to take about a week.

“We’re getting close to finishing the improvements on the 7th Avenue intersections,” said Chad Mozol, MDT engineering project manager. “After the signals are installed, the contractor will need to return when temperatures are warmer to apply a chip seal and final striping to the road.”

Boone Barbao, who drives N. 7th Avenue daily, recalled last summer’s construction, "miserable, it seemed to take up the whole summer, always a cluster of people. I can’t wait until it’s done.” When told the lights would soon be installed, Barboa said, “It will be great, no more construction.”

The permanent signals will use sensors instead of timers and adjust based on traffic flow. Drivers should expect reduced speed limits, temporary lane closures and delays of up to 10 minutes during installation. Peach Street will be closed between 6th and 7th Avenues from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, with detours via 5th Avenue and Tamarack Street.

Crews will return this summer for final chip seal and striping to complete the project, which aims to ease congestion and improve safety along N. 7th Avenue.