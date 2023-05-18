Perdue created a brew just for making beer can chicken

After the launch of chili cheese-flavored beer from Hormel earlier this year, another food brand is getting into the brewery business, this time with a flavor inspired by summer grilling.

New Beer Can Chicken Beer from Perdue is a “honey double-citrus summer ale” that is brewed with grilled chicken seasonings including rosemary, thyme and pink peppercorn. Purdue teamed up with Torch & Crown Brewing Company for the brew, which the company says in a press release is “tangy, juicy and has just a hint of sweetness.” (And no, there aren’t pieces of chicken floating around inside the can — it was our first thought, too).

The beer will be available on Perdue’s website beginning at 9 a.m. ET on May 22 and may be purchased while supplies last. It’s designed to replace other beers in beer can chicken recipes, but it comes in a six-pack for $14.99 so you’ll have plenty left over to drink while waiting for your chicken to grill.

Perdue

If you want to use the beer for making beer can chicken, Perdue details a six-step method on their website that looks pretty simple.

First, remove the giblets and neck from a frozen chicken and rub it with oil and seasonings. Perdue suggests a blend of brown sugar, chili powder, smoked paprika, thyme, dry mustard, garlic powder, salt and black pepper.

Then, open a can of beer and pour it into a food-safe grilling stand. Place the chicken onto the stand so that it is sitting upright. Next, simply place the chicken in the center of your grill and close the top. It should be ready in about an hour and 15 minutes.

You’ll also find a handful of recipes from other websites, like this one from Simply Recipes that calls for either fresh or dried thyme, or this one from the Food Network that lets you use whatever spices you prefer. For an alcohol-free version, you might want to try slow-cooker root beer chicken.

Enjoy!

