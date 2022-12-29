Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

People evacuated from ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort

Stuck ski lift whitefish
Nathan Dugan
People being evacuated from a malfunctioning ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 28, 2022.
Stuck ski lift whitefish
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 12:08:54-05

WHITEFISH - Mechanical issues with a ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort forced people to be evacuated on Wednesday.

Chairs 1 & 2 were closed following the incident.

According to a Thursday morning social media post, "the mechanical issues we experienced yesterday presented a lot of challenges, and we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked through them."

Maintenance crews were able to repair the problem and Whitefish Mountain Resort reports that the two lifts will be running again on Thursday. Chair 2 will begins running at 9 a.m. and Chair 1 will be operational at 9:30 a.m.

The latest information from Whitefish Mountain resort can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App