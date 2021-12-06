Watch

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Evergreen ID'd

Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 06, 2021
KALISPELL — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on US Highway 2 in Evergreen.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports 35-year-old Ryan Lloyd How of Whitefish died following the December 1st incident.

How was hit by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Highway 2, just north of Reserve Drive.

The victim's body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy could be performed.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

