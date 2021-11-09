Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Browning on Monday, November 8, 2021.

It happened on North Piegan Street just before 9 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 32-year old man from Browning was hit by a pickup truck that was heading south on Piegan Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Browning Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word at this point on whether the driver of the pickup truck has been or will be charged.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision, and roads were clear and dry at the time.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.