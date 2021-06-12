Watch

Pearl Jam beer on sale in Missoula

Missoula groups are partnering to create a brand-new beer celebrating Pearl Jam, ahead of their streaming concert next week.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jun 11, 2021
MISSOULA — Missoula groups are partnering to create a brand-new beer celebrating Pearl Jam, ahead of their streaming concert next week.

The MPS Pool Ale by Kettlehouse is on sale now at the taphouse. Money from the sales will go to Pearl Jam Bassist Jeff Ament's nonprofit, Montana Pool Service – specifically, to build a skatepark in Superior.

Kettlehouse says they're excited to partner with the band for this cause and have gotten inquiries about it from all over the world. Marketing manager Tiffany Lutke says Kettlehouse is considering making more since it's been so popular.

"We think we're going to carry it through a little bit through the summer, just because we've been getting so many requests. We're getting inundated with people from all over the world, because Pearl Jam's such a globally recognized brand, and they're so awesome."

The Pearl Jam concert will be streaming at Ogren Field on June 18 and online from June 18 through June 21.

