Vehicle reservation tickets still available at Glacier National Park

MISSOULA - Vehicle reservation tickets went fast this year to access Going-to-the-Sun Road but there are still a few available.

Most years, plows have reached Logan Pass on Going-to-the-Sun Road and opening day for vehicles is just a few weeks off. But this year, things are a bit different as the cold and wet spring has slowed plows and delayed the opening.

However, sometime soon, the road will open, and once again this year, vehicle reservations are required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road. Tickets were released in March and quickly sold out, however, this doesn’t mean you are completely out of luck.

“The 120-day advance tickets have all been released. The ones in the North Fork have all been sold out for the 120-day advance tickets. But more will be released 24 hours in advance,” explained Glacier National Park spokesperson Brandy Burke.

That is some good news because not everyone has trips planned months in advance and sometimes you just want to take that last-minute trip up to Glacier. Just go online at Recreation.gov to look for your reservation tickets and you see they are all sold out. But, you're not out of luck yet, because for the rest of the summer additional tickets will go on sale for the next day. Just go online at 8 a.m. each morning and you’ll see additional tickets available for that next day.

Now if all this seems like a lot of work, or if you would just rather not worry about finding a parking spot, the shuttles — for the first time since COVID-19 hit — will be running once again.

“So, the shuttles are running this summer, and they do not require a reservation. They start at Apgar and are on a first come first serve basis,” Burke said.

You can purchase your vehicle reservation tickets at Recreation.gov.