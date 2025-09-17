Swanson's Mountain View Orchard getting ready for fall 'u-pick' events

CORVALLIS - With the first official day of fall just under a week away, Swanson's Mountain View Orchard has started harvesting their apple crop.

This weekend, they're opening some fields to 'u-pick'.

Swanson's is excited about their apples sizes this growing season has produced and can't wait to share them with the community.

Emily Brown/MTN News The apple picking view

With Delicious, Spartan, and McIntosh, families can choose from all sorts of apple varieties.

Picking baskets come in five, 10, 20 or 40 pound sizes.

However, it's not just apples; the farm has a few new additions this fall, too.

"We wanted to offer more for our community that comes in. 'What can we do? What can we serve them?' And we've come up with some pretty yummy treats. We have apple cider donuts this fall as well as apple cider slushies available to anyone that comes to the u-pick," Swanson's Mountain View Orchard Manager Kendall Mouw told MTN.

Swanson's will be hosting 'u-pick' from Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 and then again on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

They say apples tend to go fast during the first two days, so interested individuals should come sooner rather than later.

For more information, click here.

