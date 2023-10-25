'Really scary': Residents brave Billings haunted car wash

BILLINGS - Buggy Bath Car Wash on Central Avenue and Shiloh Road might look like any other car wash from the outside right now, but inside, you'll find Billings's only haunted car wash.

From Michael Myers to masked mad men, Buggy Bath Car Wash has transformed into the Tunnel of Terror.

“This year’s $25, you get a car wash, a little goody bag, and just have a little bit of fun,” said the general manager of Buggy Bath, Mike Prupicka, on Sunday.

The Wyoming-based car wash started the Tunnel of Terror last year when the facility first opened in Billings.

“It was really scary and fun,” said eight-year-old Fallon Oblander.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Fallon and Calvin Oblander

Oblander came to Buggy Bath with her four-year-old brother Calvin and her father. She said she didn't know what to expect.

“He tried to unlock the windows and stuff. Like roll down the windows and unlock the doors,” Oblander said.

It's almost an interactive experience as you cruise through the tunnel, and one that will keep you on your toes.

Laura Swain said that this is her favorite part of the year, so she wasn't going to miss the Tunnel of Terror.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“I didn’t think I was going to be scared, I was like oh, you know, it’s kind of cute, and then like, I’d jump ‘cause they’d be right there and then they weren’t there,” said Billings resident Laura Swain.

The Tunnel of Terror will be open for one final weekend, this Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It was exciting and it got you prepared for Halloween. Like it just seems like such a fun thing to do before Halloween,” said Oblander.