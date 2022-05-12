Out and About: The outdoors around Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — With May 1-7 being National Travel & Tourism Week, what better time to promote getting out and about? Visit Great Falls Montana Tourism is doing just that and the organization has plenty to talk about.

Rebecca Engum, director of the agency, said, "The first thing we talk about when we visit with people, because they always want to know, is where are the falls. What is really awesome about where the falls are in Great Falls is connected to the 53 miles of trail along the river's edge, or as the locals call it the River's Edge Trail.”

A popular hiking destination is the Sulphur Springs Trail , a 3.6 mile round-trip hike to the spring that - legend has it - cured Sacagawea when she fell ill on her journey with Lewis and Clark.

You don't have to limit yourself to the trail, though.

"We talk about hiking and biking on the trail and then we move out into the base camp just a little bit, talking about Sluice Boxes State Park, talking about First Peoples Buffalo Jump, talking about the Rocky Mountain Front and Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, talking about the Highwood Mountains,” said Engum.

If you also don't mind getting a little wet, there's more than one way to spend some time on the water, including kayaking in the waves at the end of Black Eagle Island.

"We talk about the Sun River, the Smith River opportunities, the Missouri River opportunities and all the recreation that can be done in those areas,” said Engum.

No matter how you like to get out and about, Great Falls surely has something for you. Click here for a list of more day-hikes in the area.

