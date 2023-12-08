Out and About: Head outdoors to find that perfect Christmas tree

MISSOULA — The holidays are all about family traditions for many people and perhaps one of the best traditions is finding that Christmas tree.

The process of finding a tree on U.S. Forest Service lands is quite easy.

Start by heading to https://www.recreation.gov/, then find your nearby national forest and buy your permit.

There are a few rules people need to follow when chopping down that perfect tree and they are listed on the permit.

Tips for people heading out to cut their Christmas trees:



Be aware of changing weather as well as road and snow conditions

Carry the right gear like a map and cold weather attire

Bring the right tools: a handsaw for cutting the tree and a shovel for removing snow around the base of the tree

Regulations for cutting Christmas trees:

