Out and About: Fall hiking in Western Montana

MISSOULA – It's a great time of year to hit the trails in Montana for a quick getaway.

Hikers can head out to the Mission Mountains and the Swan Mountains to check out the beautiful fall colors and the fall feel that Montana has to offer.

First on the list is Upper Holland Lake. The hike starts with a pretty intense climb through the trees and there isn’t much of a view at first but all of sudden it all opens up and offers a glorious view. After about six miles you get to your first lake, which is Sapphire Lake. Then about a mile from there, you finally reach Upper Holland.

You can then cross the valley and head up into the Missions Mountains to hike Glacier Lake then up to Turquoise and Lace Lake. A not too steep, but steady climb takes you way up into the mountains, where the views again, take your breath away. After six miles you come to the lakes.

And what better way to relax than by jumping in some of the most beautiful water you may ever see?