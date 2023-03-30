Out and About: Buttercup Run returning to Arlee

ARLEE - The Buttercup Run on the Flathead Reservation is helping the future leaders of Arlee Schools one race at a time.

The event is returning on April 15, 2023, following a three-year break due to COVID-19.

Friends of Arlee School Board Member Cherie Garcelon says it’s beneficial to everyone that signs up.

“During the winter, you don’t see people a lot so it’s one of the first gatherings where people are actually seeing each other, so it’s a nice social event too.”

The Buttercup Run is an annual event in the Jocko Valley that helps raise funds for Arlee Schools.

“It’s really important because there are things that teachers and classrooms need that are not in the school budget and a lot of times, if the teachers want them, they’re paying for themselves,” Garcelon explained.

All four of the race options start at Arlee High School and finish at the track field.

“Come out and give it a try. People will help you along. There are people that walk, and they're happy to talk with you,” Garcelon said. “And there are people that run and it gives you some incentive to run with them.”

There is still time to sign up for the race which will start on April 15 at Arlee High School. Additional information can be found here.